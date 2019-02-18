Suspected drug dealers kill four Nigeria anti-narcotics operatives

Related News

Gunmen suspected to be banned drug dealers have killed four officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, police said.

The NDLEA officers were killed at a checkpoint along Ikon/Owo, area, under the Ifon Division of the agency in Ondo State.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the police would collaborate with the NDLEA to bring the culprits to book.

He also said an investigation had begun.

He did not give further details.

Other sources said the officers were attacked on Sunday evening by a ‘three-man’ gang who wielded AK47 rifles.

The assailants also set ablaze the Toyota Hilux patrol van used by the officers after the shooting.

It was gathered that five NDLEA officers came under attack, but one managed to escape.

The attackers made away with the rifles of the dead officers.

PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the names of the victims because it is not certain if the affected families have been contacted by the relevant authorities.