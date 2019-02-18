Polls postponement: ECOWAS Head of Observer Mission departs Nigeria

From left: National Commissioner of INEC, Prof. Antonia Okoosi-Simbine; Head of ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; and Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the visits of delegation of ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja (6/2/19).
From left: National Commissioner of INEC, Prof. Antonia Okoosi-Simbine; Head of ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; and Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the visits of delegation of ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja (6/2/19). 01165/6/2/2019/Hogan Bassey/NAN

The ECOWAS Head of Election Observer Mission, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on Monday returned to her country following the postponement of the February 16 general elections.

Mr Jonathan Bara-Hart of the Directorate of Communications, ECOWAS Commission, in a telephone interview, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf would be back to Nigeria on Thursday.

“You are asking of the observers; they were given the option of staying, most of them are staying. I do not know if some left.

“I do not think the delegation is without her, she is probably returning with her delegation on Thursday.”

Mr Bara-Hart said that there were four members in her delegation from different parts of the region.

NAN reports that the United Nations, Commonwealth, European Union, African Union, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation were among international observers approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the elections.

Okowa Campaign AD

INEC had rescheduled Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections until February 23 and also postponed the governorship, state assemblies and FCT area council elections from March 2 to March 9.

The Heads of the international observation missions in Nigeria on Saturday in a joint statement urged INEC to strictly adhere to the new dates it had scheduled for the general elections.

They also called on Nigerians to continue to remain calm and supportive of the electoral process as INEC worked to implement its new timeline.

The missions also added that they would continue to closely observe preparations across the country.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.