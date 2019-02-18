Polls Postponement: PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting Tuesday

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Tuesday hold an emergency national executive committee (NEC) meeting, a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has disclosed.

The meeting is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the presidential and National Assembly elections by a week to February 23.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the meeting will hold at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja at 12 p.m.

Expected at the meeting are the party’s serving state governors and members of its National Working Committee (NWC), among others.

The agenda of the meeting was not made known by the party. But sources told PREMIUM TIMES it will be focused on issues surrounding the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held its caucus meeting in Abuja to discuss issues connected to the development.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, a few hours to the commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections announced the rescheduling of the polls by one week.

By the postponement, the presidential and National Assembly elections now come up on February 23 while the governorship and House of Assembly elections hold on March 9.

Mr Yakubu had said the decision to postpone the elections was taken after a meeting with INEC Commissioners, citing “logistics’’ problems as issues that prompted the postponement.

He said the decision was further necessitated after reviewing the level of the commission’s preparedness for the exercise.

He stressed that postponing the elections was a difficult decision, but was necessary for successful delivery of the elections and to consolidate on Nigeria’s democracy.