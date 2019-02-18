Polls Postponement: PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting Tuesday

Uche-Secondus
Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Tuesday hold an emergency national executive committee (NEC) meeting, a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has disclosed.

The meeting is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the presidential and National Assembly elections by a week to February 23.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the meeting will hold at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja at 12 p.m.

Expected at the meeting are the party’s serving state governors and members of its National Working Committee (NWC), among others.

The agenda of the meeting was not made known by the party. But sources told PREMIUM TIMES it will be focused on issues surrounding the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held its caucus meeting in Abuja to discuss issues connected to the development.

Okowa Campaign AD

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, a few hours to the commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections announced the rescheduling of the polls by one week.

By the postponement, the presidential and National Assembly elections now come up on February 23 while the governorship and House of Assembly elections hold on March 9.

Mr Yakubu had said the decision to postpone the elections was taken after a meeting with INEC Commissioners, citing “logistics’’ problems as issues that prompted the postponement.

He said the decision was further necessitated after reviewing the level of the commission’s preparedness for the exercise.

He stressed that postponing the elections was a difficult decision, but was necessary for successful delivery of the elections and to consolidate on Nigeria’s democracy.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.