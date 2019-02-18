Election Postponement: Buhari, Osinbajo attend APC caucus meeting

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 11 governors are currently attending the national caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

A national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, is also at the meeting.

The party is meeting following Saturday’s postponement of the general elections.

The chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, is launching scathing attacks on the Independent National Election for the shift.

Mr Oshiomhole says the commission’s chairman is incompetent. He also accused the commission of hinting the opposition PDP of plans to postpone the polls, saying he could swear with the Koran.

The governors in attendance are governors of Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger, Lagos and Kaduna state.

Also in attendance are the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, senators, Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Boss Mustapha, ministers, among others.

