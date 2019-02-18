Activist Deji Adeyanju granted bail

Deji Adeyanju (Photo Credit: Politics Nigeria)
Deji Adeyanju (Photo Credit: Politics Nigeria)

The Kano State High Court on Monday granted bail to Deji Adeyanju, after spending 67 days in detention.

Mr Adeyanju was freed on bail when his matter came up in Monday morning, with a condition that he must provide sureties and N500,000, according to his lawyers.

Mr Adeyanju was arrested on December 13 over allegations he was involved in a murder in Kano in 2005.

The police did not formally arraign Mr Adeyanju for the alleged murder.

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed Mr Adeyanju was charged for murder in 2005 at the Kano State High Court, but was discharged and acquitted in 2009 after a lengthy trial.

The previous acquittal and police’s failure to arraign Mr Adeyanju for several weeks after arresting him fueled speculation that his detention was politically motivated.

Okowa Campaign AD

The police denied the allegations.

Mr Adeyanju spent over two months of his detention fighting for a bail at federal and state courts, because the police did not bring charges against which to defend himself.

Theophilus Agada, an associate of Mr Adeyanju, told PREMIUM TIMES the activist would meet the bail requirements today.

“He was asked to provide a senior civil servant in Kano State, and two pieces of land with N500,000,” Mr Agada said. “We are confident that this requirement would be met and he’ll be released today.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.