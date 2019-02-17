APC national caucus meets Monday ahead of rescheduled elections

APC Secretariat
File photo of an APC Secretariat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus will on Monday hold an emergency meeting in Abuja to discuss prevailing national issues, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The meeting is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the earlier scheduled February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

NAN reports that the APC caucus which is a statutory organ of the party, is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and has the Vice President and all the party’s former governors as members.

Its membership also includes the party’s serving governors, and members of its National Working Committee (NWC), among others.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had a few hours to commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections announced the rescheduling of the exercises by one week.

By the postponement, the presidential and National Assembly elections now come up on February 23 while the governorship and House of Assembly elections comes up on March 9.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Yakubu had said the decision to postpone the elections was taken after a meeting with INEC Commissioners, citing “logistics’’ problems as issues that prompted the postponement.

He said the decision was further necessitated after reviewing the level of the commission’s preparedness for the exercise.

He stressed that postponing the elections was a difficult decision, but was necessary for successful delivery of the elections and to consolidate on Nigeria’s democracy. (NAN)

