Customs officer shoots one dead

Nigerian Customs Officials
Nigerian Customs Officials

The officials of the Nigerian Customs Service on Sunday allegedly shot a man dead along the Sagamu Interchange, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

A video circulating on the internet showed a woman screaming at the top of her voice and accusing a Customs officer of killing the man, who is said to be a traveller, because of N5,000.

But the customs in a statement said the deceased was hit by a stray bullet.

Joseph Attah, the customs’ spokesperson, said the passengers in the bus, suspected to be carrying second-hand clothing, attempted to disarm a Customs officer.

“The attention of Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a disturbing video going viral with conflicting narratives,” Mr Attah said in a statement.

“While it is painful and totally unnecessary to lose life in anti-smuggling operations, today at Shagamu interchange along Ijebu Ode, attempt to obstruct lawful performance of duty by passengers of a commercial bus (a white Toyota Hiace) suspected to be carrying bales of used clothing led to the death of a young man (Godwin) and serious injury of a Customs Officer, ASC1, Destiny Onebamho.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Contrary to some narratives, the young man was not a passenger of the bus but a good citizen who always come to fetch water for Customs Patrol men anytime they return to the base.

“Preliminary finding indicate that it was during the skirmishes and struggle to disarm the officer that the riffle discharged and hit the friend of the Customs (Godwin) who lost his life.”

Mr Attah said the agency is already in touch with the deceased’s family.

“Sadly, it should be noted that while attention shifted to the dead and the wounded, the passengers who filmed with inciting commentaries boarded their vehicle and left, leaving the wrong impression that it was one of them that was killed,” he said.

“While the wounded officer is under intensive care at the hospital, the patrol team has been recalled to the office for further investigation.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.