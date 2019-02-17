National Assembly postpones resumption

National Assembly Complex
National Assembly Complex

The National Assembly has announced the postponement of its resumption scheduled for Tuesday, February 19 to Tuesday, February 26.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He said the postponement became necessary following the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly election rescheduled for Saturday, February 23.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 19 has been postpones to Tuesday, Feb. 26 due to the postponement of the national elections.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 please,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on January 24, adjourned plenary till February 19, to enable preparations for the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Okowa Campaign AD

NAN further reports that the Senate did not consider the 2019 Appropriation Bill before it proceeded on the break.

It, however, passed the Minimum Wage Bill through first and second reading. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.