APC chairman in Benue shot dead

APC logo used to illustrate the story.
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, Boniface Okoloho, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The APC chieftain was reportedly killed on Saturday by unknown gunmen on his way home from a party function in Ohimini.

Ohimini is an Idoma dominated area in the state which forms part of Benue South Senatorial District.

A deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in Benue State, Olubunmi Oshoko, confirmed there was such report from the particular local government.

“I cannot authoritatively confirm but there was something like that.”

“A case of culpable homicide was reported from that area but we haven’t gotten the full report,” he told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Sunday afternoon.

The chairman of the APC in Benue South, Mohammed Hassan, also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on phone.

“It is true, our Ohimini local government chairman has been killed,” he said.

He said the party will make more details of the killings available very soon.

Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled to hold on Saturday. They were postponed in the dying minute to next Saturday, February 23.

