Election Postponement: Atiku departs Adamawa for emergency meetings in Abuja

PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter handle of Atiku Abubakar]
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, said on Saturday he would be leaving Adamawa State for emergency meetings in Abuja, hours after the general elections were postponed.

Mr Abubakar arrived his home state on Thursday, and had expected to cast his vote at his polling unit near Yola, the state capital.

But the exercise was abruptly postponed at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Mr Mr Abubakar issued a statement accusing the Buhari administration of orchestrating the delay in order to disenfranchise Nigerians.

Mr Buhari’s campaign denied the allegations, and instead accused the opposition of being behind the postponement, which has rattled Nigerians far and wide.

At a brief interaction with journalists at his residence in Jimeta, near Yola, early Saturday, Mr Abubakar said he was shocked by the postponement, and would leave immediately for Abuja to hold talks for a better grasp of the development.

Mr Abubakar also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately secure all voting materials that had been dispatched to local units in preparation for today’s botched exercise.

“As long as they are secure and they are in the right places, there is nothing to worry about,” Mr Abubakar said.

