Buhari condemns Kaduna killings

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is “pained beyond words” by the news of a fresh wave of killings on election eve in Kaduna State.

Reacting to the reports of violent killings in Kajuru local government, Kaduna State, Mr Buhari described it as an “act of cowardice”.

He assured that security forces would investigate and apprehend all those involved.

His spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday evening also quoted the president as saying “the perpetrators of this mayhem will not go unpunished”.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had earlier announced that 66 persons were killed in some communities in Kajuru local government by yet to be identified attackers.

Among those killed were 22 children and 12 women.

The killings came a day to the now postponed presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Buhari said the action would not distract the nation from the elections.

He said his administration would foil the designs ”of those who want to disrupt the exercise”.