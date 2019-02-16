FOR THE RECORD: Full statement by INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announcing postponement of elections

Related News

The chairman of the electoral commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday formally announced the postponement of the general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES late on Friday announced the plans by INEC to postpone the election due to logistics challenges in many states.

The postponement means the presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled for February 16 will now hold on February 23. The governorship and state assemblies elections initially scheduled for March 2 will now hold on March 9.

Read Mr Yakubu’s full speech announcing the postponement below.

Breaking News: The #NigeriaDecides2019 Elections now to hold on; 23rd February, 2019 for Presidential and National Assembly while the Governorship, State House of Assembly and the FCT Area Council Elections is to hold on 9th March, 2019. pic.twitter.com/6zhvBLQe2a — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 16, 2019