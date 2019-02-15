EFCC offers ‘handsome reward’ to Nigerians to report vote-buying

FILE: Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu addressing the press
FILE: Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu addressing the press

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged Nigerians to report vote buying during Saturday’s nationwide polls.

The commission on Friday released telephone numbers through which cases of electoral fraud could be reported.

It promised “prompt response”.

The numbers to call are as follows:

ABUJA HQ—— 08141219896, 09077928772, 09051923475, 09074456025, 09051916064, 09066270016

ABUJA ZONAL OFFICE—-08033492025, 08123827088

Okowa Campaign AD

LAGOS OFFICE —08033106347, 08123827088

PORT HARCOURT OFFICE —— 08065642958

KANO OFFICE —08033500256

GOMBE OFFICE —07061813411

KADUNA OFFICE —08037623831, 08058437872

ENUGU OFFICE —07064917920

BENIN OFFICE —08036008537

MAIDUGURI OFFICE —08035899836, 08123827019

UYO OFFICE —08055112603, 08180008030

SOKOTO OFFICE —09085666666, 08081765401

ILORIN OFFICE —08034516071

MAKURDI OFFICE —08036328837

IBADAN OFFICE —07030885555

“Please note that handsome rewards await informants with authentic information in accordance with the Whistleblowing Policy of the Federal Government,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade in a statement Friday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.