EFCC offers ‘handsome reward’ to Nigerians to report vote-buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged Nigerians to report vote buying during Saturday’s nationwide polls.

The commission on Friday released telephone numbers through which cases of electoral fraud could be reported.

It promised “prompt response”.

The numbers to call are as follows:

ABUJA HQ—— 08141219896, 09077928772, 09051923475, 09074456025, 09051916064, 09066270016

ABUJA ZONAL OFFICE—-08033492025, 08123827088

LAGOS OFFICE —08033106347, 08123827088

PORT HARCOURT OFFICE —— 08065642958

KANO OFFICE —08033500256

GOMBE OFFICE —07061813411

KADUNA OFFICE —08037623831, 08058437872

ENUGU OFFICE —07064917920

BENIN OFFICE —08036008537

MAIDUGURI OFFICE —08035899836, 08123827019

UYO OFFICE —08055112603, 08180008030

SOKOTO OFFICE —09085666666, 08081765401

ILORIN OFFICE —08034516071

MAKURDI OFFICE —08036328837

IBADAN OFFICE —07030885555

“Please note that handsome rewards await informants with authentic information in accordance with the Whistleblowing Policy of the Federal Government,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade in a statement Friday.