As Nigerians prepare for Saturday’s elections, there are some figures essential to take note of.

Millions of Nigerians will go to their voting points tomorrow to vote for their preferred presidential candidates as well as senators and members of the House of representatives.

A total of 73 presidential and vice presidential candidates will be on the ballot. Also, a total of 1,068 governorship and deputy governorship candidates exist across the 36 states of Nigeria.

A total of 84,004,084 candidates are registered for the elections.

See more relevant figures in the infographics below.

The data was collated and presented by a Premium Times partner, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).