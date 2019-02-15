What I discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar pictured during a phone conversation
Atiku Abubakar pictured during a phone conversation

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said he has had a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, over Saturday’s election.

The former vice-president said the American most-senior diplomat called him to reiterate the support of the international community as Nigeria prepares for a presidential election on Saturday.

“Earlier today I received a call from US Secretary of State, @SecPompeo, who reaffirmed the international community’s commitment to free and fair elections in Nigeria,” Mr Abubakar said on Twitter, adding that he hopes Nigerians would have a peaceful exercise.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Pompeo had placed a similar call to President Muhammadu Buhari or other presidential candidates.

Mr Buhari received a similar call this week from former former U.S. president, Bill Clinton.

Ahead of 2015 presidential election, Mr Pompeo’s predecessor, John Kerry, came to Nigeria.

Mr Kerry’s visit was later criticised by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who accused him of meddling in the exercise to favour Mr Buhari, the main opposition candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election.
