Election: Police order restriction of vehicular movement nationwide on Saturday

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19).
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction of vehicular movement from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 16.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, an assistant commissioner of police, announced this on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the restriction would assist the security agencies to effectively police the electoral process and prevent criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

Mr Mba said the IGP urged the citizens to go out en-masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension.

He said the force regrets the inconveniences the restriction would cause the citizens.

“The IGP warns that the force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election.

He enjoined the electorate to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating people’s will.

He warned that the force would not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during the elections.

(NAN)

