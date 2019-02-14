NigeriaElections: How to vote on Saturday

Related News

About 84 million Nigerians are expected to go to the polls on Saturday, February 16, to participate in the first of two sets of general elections to choose the president, governors, national assembly and state legislators.

With final preparations being made towards the elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed out some steps that voters will take to cast their votes on election day.

Below is a step by step guide to voting on Saturday:

On each Election Day, polling stations will open for Accreditation and Voting from 8:00 am to 2.00 pm. However, voters on the queue before the close of poll at 2:00 pm will be accredited and allowed to vote.

1: At the polling unit, a voter is expected to join the queue where an INEC official will check if you are at the correct polling unit.

The official will also check your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to confirm that the PVC presented belongs to you. You will be directed to another official.

2: You will be asked to present your PVC to the other INEC official, who will use the card reader to confirm if your PVC is genuine. You will be asked to place your finger on the card reader.

The card readers are expected to match the names, photographs, and fingerprints of all those registered in a polling unit.

3: An INEC official will ask for your PVC and confirm you are listed in the voters’ register. Your name will be ticked, your finger will be inked to confirm you have been accredited to vote and your PVC will be returned to you. If your name is not found you cannot vote.

4: The Presiding Officer will stamp, sign and endorse your ballot paper. You will be given the ballot paper rolled with the printed side inwards and directed to the voting cubicle.

5: You will stain your finger with the ink given and use the stained finger to mark the box for your preferred candidate/party. Be sure that the mark falls within the box of the candidate/party you are voting for else your vote will be void. After that, roll the ballot paper in the manner you were given.

6: Then leave the voting cubicle and drop the ballot paper in the ballot box in full view of people at the Polling Unit.

7: Leave the Polling Unit or wait if you so choose, in an orderly and peaceful manner, to watch the process up to the declaration of result.

It is necessary to note that the result of each Polling Unit shall be posted at the unit for everyone to see.