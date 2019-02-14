Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa – Official

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops killed 11 Boko Haram members in a fresh attack coordinated by the insurgents at Madagali town, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

In a statement, Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 7 Division, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, said the troops also destroyed and recovered high calibre ammunition and equipment from the insurgents.

Mr Ado disclosed that the insurgents had on Tuesday evening invaded the town with five gun trucks, an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDS) borne-vehicle.

He said that the gallant troops successfully repelled the attack, killed five of the attackers, destroyed and recovered the ammunition from the insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Mr Ado said: “Following the successful neutralisation of scores of the Boko Haram terrorists and recovery of cache of arms and ammunition by the dogged troops of 143 Battalion; 28 Task Force Brigade, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dolem recently at Madagali, Adamawa, the battalion has recorded yet another great feat.

“The gallant troops once again devastated and clipped the wings of the terrorists group in a fierce encounter which occurred at about 18: 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

“The troops captured one gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, 8 AK-47 Rifles and 60 rounds of 12.77 mm ammunition.

“Others include 4 X 36 Hand Grenades, six AK-47 Rifle Magazines, one FN rifle and one Techno cell phone.

“Also, one gun truck, one AA gun and one IEDs borne-vehicle, belonging to the insurgents were destroyed.

“However, one soldier was wounded and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed in action,” adding that the soldier was receiving medical attention.

The army spokesperson further disclosed that in the early hours of Wednesday; the troops recovered six additional dead bodies of the insurgents, four AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, empty magazine, 1 x 36 Hand Grenade, and one unexploded Ordnance RPG bomb.

According to him, Abdulmalik Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, applauded the effort of the troops.

The brigadier general also said Mr Biu conveyed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai’s special commendation and urged them to maintain the momentum until the total defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr Buratai promised to continue to accord greater attention to the welfare of troops and also commiserated with the family of the fallen member of the CJTF.