Court grants bail to suspected killers of army general

The Plateau State High Court has granted bail to seven persons accused of killing the late army general, Idris Alkali.

The suspects were arraigned for allegedly being complicit in the killing of the former Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, who was killed while on his way from Abuja to Bauchi last year.

The court had in December granted bail to 20 other suspects.

They are standing trial on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, failure to give information to security agents of a crime, unlawful assembly for the purpose of committing an offence, and resisting search for the late general.

Bail terms

At the hearing on Wednesday, the judge, Daniel Longji, granted the seven suspects bail in the sum of N5 million each.

They are each also to produce a surety who must deposit a certificate of occupancy of landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

According to Mr Longji, the bail was ”generally at the discretion of the court which must be applied accordingly.”

The judge said he was granting the bail so as to respect the constitutional provision ”that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

He also said, “there are about 24 accused persons and about four or five lawyers representing the different accused (persons), this will make the trial unwieldy and cumbersome”.

Mr Longji postponed the trial to April 16 and 18.

The remains of the dead army general were found days after he was declared missing on September 3, last year, on his way to Bauchi.

