Over 4,000 card readers destroyed by fire in Anambra — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 4,695 smart card readers were destroyed by fire that razed its facility in Anambra State on Tuesday.

The commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement.

“Initial assessment, however, confirms that a total of 4695 of the Smart Card Readers were destroyed in the inferno,” it said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how barely four days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, two containers housing Smart Card Readers were on Tuesday gutted by fire at INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra.

It was the third fire incident affecting INEC in 12 days.

Earlier, the INEC office in Plateau State and Abia State were similarly destroyed by fire.

The commission said while it awaits the details of the incident, there was no fatality or injury reported.

The commission said it is a setback to its preparations for the smooth conduct of the elections in Anambra State.

It, however, revealed it will mop up spare card readers from other states and deploy to Anambra.

The commission said it remained confident that the election in the state will proceed as scheduled.

INEC while commending the fire service for its response, said it has reported the incident to the Police and the Fire Service and investigations into the cause have commenced.

