Why we arrested PDP campaign spokesman — SSS

The Department of State Security Services (SSS) on Tuesday explained why it arrested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign director, media and publicity, in Kaduna, Ben Bako.

According to the security agency, Mr Bako was arrested for making inciting statements at a campaign rally in southern Kaduna.

The statement signed by AI Koya, state director, SSS, said Mr Bako’s comment ”if left unchecked was capable of leading to a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and beyond”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the PDP official was arrested on Saturday in Kaduna before he was taken to Abuja.

Mr Bako is still in the custody of the DSS.

The statement reads:

“On the 9th February 2019, this service invited Mr Ben Bako to shed more light on his inciting statement and call for violence in the state. Earlier on the 7th February 2019, Bako had addressed a rally at Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

“During the rally, Bako was recorded, calling his followers to kill anybody that votes for any party other than the PDP. The video has already gone viral through social media.

“Bako, a former commissioner for information in this state and a leader in his own right, made this call along with other inviting (inciting) statements at Kafanchan, deliberately with the intention to cause violence in the state.

“This development, if left unchecked, could lead to complete breakdown of law and order in this state and beyond. Consequently, Bako is under investigation by the service and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

”Other people with similar tendencies are also being investigated and would equally face the same fate if found culpable.”

Meanwhile, the ‎PDP through its campaign’s deputy director, Danjuma Sarki has condemned the arrest.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Bako was caught on video inciting violence against those who “betray” his party.

Mr Bako asked his supporters to deal with “those who betray” him and his party.

Mr Bako, the immediate past information commissioner in Kaduna State told crowd at a campaign rally to “deal” with whoever votes against the interest of PDP.

Mr Bako made the threat while speaking in Hausa at a rally in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna on Thursday.

Mr Bako’s inciting comments came despite the various calls for a violence-free election.

His comments came days after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, made a controversial statement against foreign intervention in Nigeria’s elections.

Mr Bako is a member of the PDP whose candidate, Isa Ashiru, seeks to replace Mr El-Rufai of the APC as the Kaduna governor.

The governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 2, two weeks after the presidential and National Assembly elections which hold on February 16.