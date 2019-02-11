Buhari mourns ex-Army chief David Ejoor

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness at the news of the death of a former Chief of Army Staff, David Ejoor.

The retired major-general of the Nigerian Army, who was the first military governor of the defunct Midwest Region of Nigeria, died on Sunday.

According to a statement on Monday by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, the president “on behalf of the Federal Executive Council extends heartfelt commiserations to the Ejoor family, the Urhobo nation, and the government and people of Delta State on the demise of the elder statesman and courageous officer, who had a distinguished career in the military and remarkable service to the nation.

“As the first Governor of Mid-Western Region, during one of the darkest years in the nation’s history, and first indigenous Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, who also held many other national leadership positions, the President regards Gen. Ejoor, as a hardworking military officer whose loyalty, commitment and dedication to the unity of the country were never in doubt.

“President Buhari affirms that the former army chief, who was once the President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union, will be long remembered and honoured as a man of positive character and vision, who provided profound inspiration to countless military officers and Nigerians that came in close contact with him.”

Mr Buhari prayed for the repose of “the soul of the departed senior citizen and comfort all who mourn the much-respected octogenarian.”