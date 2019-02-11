Buhari mourns ex-Army chief David Ejoor

LATE DAVID EJOOR-ONE
LATE DAVID EJOOR-ONE

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness at the news of the death of a former Chief of Army Staff, David Ejoor.

The retired major-general of the Nigerian Army, who was the first military governor of the defunct Midwest Region of Nigeria, died on Sunday.

According to a statement on Monday by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, the president “on behalf of the Federal Executive Council extends heartfelt commiserations to the Ejoor family, the Urhobo nation, and the government and people of Delta State on the demise of the elder statesman and courageous officer, who had a distinguished career in the military and remarkable service to the nation.

“As the first Governor of Mid-Western Region, during one of the darkest years in the nation’s history, and first indigenous Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, who also held many other national leadership positions, the President regards Gen. Ejoor, as a hardworking military officer whose loyalty, commitment and dedication to the unity of the country were never in doubt.

“President Buhari affirms that the former army chief, who was once the President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union, will be long remembered and honoured as a man of positive character and vision, who provided profound inspiration to countless military officers and Nigerians that came in close contact with him.”

Mr Buhari prayed for the repose of “the soul of the departed senior citizen and comfort all who mourn the much-respected octogenarian.”

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.