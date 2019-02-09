Again, Tinubu attacks Obasanjo

Related News

A former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday attacked former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the former president was Nigeria’s greatest “election rigger”.

The former Lagos governor spoke Saturday afternoon at the presidential rally of the ruling APC which held in Lagos.

Mr Tinubu said the former president conducted one of Nigeria’s most flawed elections, which prompted late President Umaru Yar’adua to admit that he was rigged into power after he was sworn in.

“When he was asked, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua admitted that the election which brought him into office was rigged,” Mr Tinubu told a large crowd at the rally in Lagos on Saturday.

“Who conducted that election?” he asked, rhetorically. Then the enthusiastic crowd screamed: “Obasanjo!”

The relationship between Messrs Tinubu and Obasanjo has often been frosty since the return to democracy in 1999 when both politicians held public offices.

Mr Obasanjo was Nigerian president for eight years between 1999 and 2007 while Mr Tinubu governed Lagos within the same period. Both men disagreed on resource allocation and other key governmental issues.

Earlier in January, Mr Tinubu had described Mr Obasanjo as an election rigger without peer in Nigeria.

As Nigerians prepare to cast their vote in the presidential election slated for next week, the hostility between both men appears to have been renewed. Both men have thrown their support behind different presidential candidates.

While Mr Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Tinubu is in support of the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

