2019 Presidential Election: Moghalu reacts to Soyinka’s endorsement

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka,
Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka,

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu, has described the endorsement of his candidature by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, as “humbling.”

Mr Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said in a statement Saturday that the endorsement was important because of Mr Soyinka’s reputation and the “elaborate process” his Citizen Forum went through before reaching their decision.

“Our party – the Young Progressives Party – and I, salute the courage and the good judgment of the Nobel Laureate and icon of democratic struggle in Nigeria,” Mr Moghalu said in the statement.

Mr Soyinka, a professor, had announced on Friday the decision of his Citizen Forum to throw their weight behind Mr Moghalu, describing the YPP candidate as the most qualified among the presidential candidates.

“As Soyinka and the Citizen Forum have ended their search for a consensus candidate to lead the country in a new direction, I appeal to other Nigerians desirous of a new dawn, ushered by a competent and visionary leadership to also consider ending theirs with my candidacy.

“We all should now approach the ballot with a single purpose of defeating the recycled old politicians,” Mr Moghalu said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The YPP candidate said he would form an inclusive government if he becomes president.

“Working with Nigerians from all parts of the country, including our women and youth, we will transform our country from division to unity; we will create jobs and foster prosperity; and we will restore respect for Nigeria in the world,” Mr Moghalu added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.