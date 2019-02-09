PDP postpones Abuja rally, accuses FG of denying it venue despite payment

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its presidential rally earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday. The opposition party said this follows the refusal by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and the Buhari Presidency to grant it access to the venue of the rally.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the refusal is in spite of the fact that the party had made payments to the authorities and obtained official approval to host the mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to document this provocative action against our party and our presidential campaign by the Buhari Presidency and the APC.”

“It is also instructive to state that we had earlier scheduled our Lagos Mega Rally for the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday until the Buhari Presidency and the APC came up with same date forcing our campaign to opt for Abuja.”

“We hope they will allow the Lagos Rally to hold on Tuesday.”

“The PDP holds that these provocative actions, instead of deterring Nigerians from their determination to vote out President Buhari on February 16, has only succeeded in spurring more compatriots to support the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to victory.”

Mr. Ologbondiyan said the PDP appreciates the commitment of Nigerians, particularly, those who have already converged on Abuja for the mega rally.

“While we regret the inconveniences caused by the insensitive action of the Buhari Presidency and APC, we wish to inform that a rescheduled date for the rally will be communicated soon.”

The party had earlier fixed Saturday for its grand rally in Abuja.

It was earlier scheduled to hold in Lagos but was moved due to the APC presidential rally scheduled to hold the same day.