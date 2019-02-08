Court orders arrest of CCB Chairman

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
A Kaduna State high court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Muhammed Isah, for contempt of court.

The development arose from a suit between the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and the publishers of an online newspaper, unionnewspapers.

Mr El-Rufai had sued the newspaper, claiming it made a false publication about his asset declaration.

The warrant, obtained and reported by another online newspaper, NewsProbe, was issued on Friday by Justice Mairo Mohammed.

According to the court, the CCB Chairman had failed to honour different summons of the court.

The court urged all police personnel and authorities to effect the arrest.
The court adjourned the matter to February 13.

PREMIUM TIMES’ effort to reach the special assistant to the CCB chairman, Gwimi Peters, on Friday was not successful as he would not pick calls or reply to text messages for his reaction.

