Elections: World watching Nigeria – U.S. envoy

W. Stuart Symington
U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington [Photo Credit: AIT]

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has tasked the government and people of Nigeria to ensure a peaceful and credible general elections because “the world is interested and watching.”

Mr Symington stated this on Friday in Lafia, after meeting with Labaran Maku, the Nasarawa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Noting that the responsibility of ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible polls rested with the government and all citizens, he said that Nigeria gained much credibility after the success of the 2015 general elections.

“That election was credible; it lifted the country’s standing internationally. Nigeria must build on that because its citizens are desirous of a peaceful and credible election.

“All the candidates I have talked to, at all levels, have expressed the desire for a free, fair and credible elections, where all votes will count.

“The forthcoming election is about Nigeria and by Nigerians. We must ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful conduct resulting in a credible outcome.

“Ultimately, every Nigerian is responsible under God, responsible under the law of the land, responsible to their conscience and in the court of public opinion, as well as in the eyes of the world.

“If Nigeria is to find a path forward for every Nigerian, that path runs through freedom, through peace and credible elections to be decided by Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, peace is not just something you pledge but something that is planted and nurtured to growth using words and actions.

“Truly, it’s up to each person to make a decision and take responsibility for doing what is right,” Mr Symington said.

Mr Maku, in his remark, said that his party was committed to peaceful elections.

“I have always encouraged my supporters to promote peace in their conduct,” he said.

(NAN)

