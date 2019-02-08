JUST IN: NECO releases Nov/Dec 2018 SSCE results

Related News

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2018 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

This was made known in a statement sent Friday to PREMIUM TIMES by the acting registrar of NECO, Abubakar Gana.

According to the statement, 59,963 candidates registered for the examination while 28 subjects were examined.

Mr Gana said out of the 57,842 candidates that sat for English Language, 44, 497 representing 76.93 per cent got either distinction or credit.

“57,275 sat for Mathematics, out of which 47,151 representing 82.32 per cent has either Distinction or credit,” he said.

He said 37,069 candidates representing 62.48 per cent got five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language.

Also, 47,031 candidates representing 79.27 per cent had either five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

“A comparative analysis of candidates who scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2017 and 2018 shows 56.79% for 2017 and 62.48% for 2018. This represents an increase of 5.69 per cent in 2018.

Speaking on candidates’ involvement in malpractices in 2018 when compared to 2017, Mr Gana said there was an upward trend in malpractices in 2018.

“While in 2017, a total of 4,425 candidates were involved, 12,084 candidates were captured in 2018. This reflects the desperation by candidates seeking to cut corners and also show the determination by the council to apprehend the culprits, in line with our zero tolerance for examination malpractice,” he said.

The acting registrar urged candidates to note that result Checker Cards will not be used to check results online.

“Candidates are to log on to www.neco.gov.ng and click on NECO results and follow the prompt, to purchase a token that can be used to access their results,” he said.

The November/December Senior School Certificate Examination, unlike the June/July SSCE, is conducted for external candidates.

The National Examinations Council (also known as NECO) is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the General Certificate in Education in June/July and December/January respectively.

NECO was set up in April 1999. Its maiden examination took place in mid-2000.