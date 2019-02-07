Nigerian Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, retires

Related News

Sani Usman is retiring as the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army after more than three decades in the military.

“I am leaving highly fulfilled after contributing my best to national development, the Nigerian Army, gaining great wealth of knowledge, experience, inestimable network of friends which I will treasure forever,” Mr Sani said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“I am thankful to the Nigerian Army also for giving me wonderful opportunities and work exposure to practice public relations to the point of being a fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Member of the National Institute (mni), among other honours, awards and qualifications, as well as attaining the highest level of command of the Directorate of Army Public Relations twice,” he added.

Mr Usman said he would proceed on a terminal leave on February 8. He has handed over to AA Yusuf, a colonel and chief of staff, Directorate of Army Public Relation, until a substantive successor is named.

Born February 2, 1965, Mr Usman had his primary and secondary education in Kukasheka and Kafanchan, in Kaduna State, respectively. He joined the Nigerian Army as recruit in 1983 and was posted to Headquarters 82 Division Army Public Relations, Enugu.

After a few years in the Army, he went to Bayero University Kano to study mass communications, and was awarded a bachelor’s after three years, graduating in 1991.

He took public relations courses at different institutions, and held positions as Army spokesperson at different commands within and outside the country throughout his career.

Mr Usman was appointed acting spokesperson of the Nigerian Army on January 30, 2015, while a colonel. His appointment was confirmed in June 2017, months after he was promoted as a brigadier-general in December 9, 2016.

He was sent on a year-long course at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), returning in late November 2018. Texas Chukwu, a brigadier-general, was the Army spokesperson while Mr Usman was away at NIPSS.