JUST IN: Strike: ASUU, FG in another crucial meeting

ASUU and Nigerian government negotiation meeting
ASUU and Nigerian government negotiation meeting

A meeting between striking university lecturers and the federal government commenced Thursday evening.

The lecturers’ union, ASUU, embarked on an indefinite strike on November 4, 2018, demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government.

Thursday’s meeting, which is holding at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja, is not the first since the beginning of the strike.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, at least nine other meetings have been held between both parties.

The meeting began around 5:45 p.m.

In his opening address, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said there is hope the meeting will be fruitful and conclusive.

Okowa Campaign AD

”We hope the meeting will close the chapter in this imbroglio,” he said.

Also speaking, the national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union hopes the impending issues will be resolved.

”We need to get final clearance to make final pronouncement this evening, ” he said.

Meanwhile, ASUU in a statement Thursday evening said it will address journalists after the meeting.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.