After PREMIUM TIMES report, BPP queries agency over contract procurement fraud

The raging scandal over the multi-billion contract procurement fraud by the Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) is yet to abate as the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has queried the agency seeking explanations.

The query conveyed in letter No. BPP/S.1/CCM/19/Vol.1/042 and dated January 23, 2019, was signed by Babatunde Kuye on behalf of the Director General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu.

A copy of the letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Junaid Abdullahi, was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Abdullahi is President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law.



Query

In the query, the BPP demanded the BCDA to furnish it with the reason(s) why it opted to set aside its mandatory requirements spelled out for the selection of prospective bidders in the procurement process.

Besides, the procurement agency sought BCDA’s clarification on details concerning consultants pre-qualified for the award of the contracts under the 2018 Constituency projects.

The clarification was to be accompanied with each consultant’s tender documents, including technical drawings, bill of quantities and specifications used for the procurement process.

The various procurement processes included those for the construction of various works; supply of drugs and medical equipment; extension of electrification and supply and installation of electrical transformers.

Deadline for the submission of the response was Monday, January 28, 2019.



Confirmation

When contacted, BPP spokesperson, Segun Imohiosen, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday the authorities of the BCDA responded to the query before the expiration of the deadline.

Mr Imohiosen, who did not give details of the BCDA’s response, said the documents submitted were currently being reviewed.

“Thank you very much for seeking clarification on the matter. Yes, they (BCDA) have responded, and in record time also as I found out from the relevant departments handling the matter. BPP is presently reviewing the response,” Mr Imohiosen said in a text message sent in response to a PREMIUM TIMES’ inquiry.



Background

In its invitation-to-tender advertisements, the BCDA had spelled out the criteria for bids from prospective experienced and competent contractors/suppliers.

The tenders were published in various national newspapers as well as the Federal Tenders Journal of Monday, July 30-Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Accordingly, bids by prospective contractors were to be accompanied by a three-year tax clearance certificate validated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Also, the bids were to be submitted along with a cumulative average annual turnover of a minimum of N50 million for the period 2015, 2016 and 2017 as well as their company’s audited accounts for the same period.

Other mandatory documents attached to the bids were current Industrial Training Fund (ITF) compliance certificate and Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) compliance certificate, all valid till December 31, 2018.

Again, companies were required to produce evidence of registration on the National Database of Federal Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers by submitting the Interim Registration Report (IRR) expiring January 1, 2019, or valid certificate issued by the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP).

Besides, submitted bids must be accompanied by the company’s audited accounts for 2015, 2016 and 2017, along with other documents attesting to their professional and technical competences.



PREMIUM TIMES’ revelation

On January 11, 2019, PREMIUM TIMES had reported exclusively how the agency shortlisted about 815 contractors for several hundreds of constituency projects despite not meeting federal contracting requirements.

The report uncovered how BCDA procurement officials disregarded key criteria for selection of prospective contractors, as well as some requirements for the award of contracts, in violation of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007.

Section 23 (1) of the PPA (2007) does not allow federal agencies or their management to manipulate procurement guidelines to favour any party during a contracting process.

Analysis of procurement documents used for the story revealed the bulk of the prequalified contractors fronted by National Assembly members for the 2018 intervention projects did not meet the most basic criteria spelt out in the invitation-to-tender advert by the BDCA.

A list by a technical evaluation team constituted by the BDCA to select qualified contractors for the award of the contracts showed no fewer than 987 bids from various contracting firms were prequalified.

A closer review of the procurement documents revealed only about 173 bids met the minimum threshold for the award of the contracts, out of around 988 bids received from various contractors and prequalified by the BDCA technical evaluation team.

The 173 bids were the only applications accompanied with both evidence of current Pension Compliance Certificate (PCC) and the Company Incomes Tax Clearance Certificate validated by the FIRS, both valid till December 31, 2018.

The list contained names of companies shortlisted for nearly 400 self-enrichment projects for execution under the 2018 budget by the agency established in 2003 to develop the country’s border communities.

The BCDA has the mandate to provide social and infrastructural amenities to international border communities in 21 states of the federation, spanning over 105 local government areas.

Following the report, various civil society groups urged the federal government to immediately order the BDCA not to proceed with the flawed contracting process, which they described as “brazen defiance of the country’s extant procurement regulations.”

Some of the groups said if officials at the BCDA were allowed to award the contracts to the prequalified companies the government’s anti-corruption posturing would be gravely undermined.

The report was the second in the series following a previous publication on December 14, 2018, which revealed how the agency also shortlisted 18 unqualified companies for various constituency projects.