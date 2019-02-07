Court orders arrest of Nigeria’s former spy chief, Oke

Related News

A federal court in Lagos has issued a warrant for the arrest of the former director general of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade.

Chukwujekwu Aneke, the judge, gave the order after hearing an application to that effect from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“I have carefully considered the oral application for the arrest of the person mentioned herein and I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the said application is meritorious,” Mr Aneke said.

“Accordingly the application is hereby granted as prayed.

“It is hereby ordered that Ambassador Ayodele Oke and wife, Folasade Oke be arrested anywhere they have been sighted in the world.”

