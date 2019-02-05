Lagos Speaker dares Ambode to prove allegations Assembly gets N800m monthly

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), delivering his speech during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017. With him are Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left behind) and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni (2nd left).
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), delivering his speech during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017. With him are Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left behind) and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni (2nd left).

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has challenged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other members of the executive arm to prove that lawmakers had been receiving N800 million monthly since 2015.

Mr Obasa spoke Tuesday during the governor’s 2019 budget presentation ceremony inside the legislative chamber.

Mr Obasa accused the executive arm of keeping silent, in the wake of the disagreement between the lawmakers and them over budget matters, while a section of the media ”misinformed the public about the lawmakers’ expenditure”.

“The fact of the matter is that the issue is between one arm of government and another. What was at stake then was nothing but the matter of appropriation,” said Mr Obasa (APC, Agege).

“Unfortunately, no one from the Executive has risen to refute the baseless allegations. Since no one has come up to address this, it is incumbent on us to come forward and debunk the allegations.

“As such, I use this medium to challenge the governor, the finance commissioner and the accountant general of the state to prove that we have been collecting N800 million per month since the onset of this administration.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Thank God the governor is before us here today; so also, is the finance commissioner sitting in this hallowed chamber. I likewise challenge the ‘faceless group’ to prove that this Assembly has been collecting N800 million per month as alleged.”

Genesis

The crisis between the two arms of government got to a head last week after the lawmakers said they would initiate impeachment proceedings against Mr Ambode over allegations of illegal budgetary spendings and gross misconduct.

Also, last week, a group, the Legislative Probity and Accountability asked the lawmakers to account for N2 billion they collected as running costs under Mr Obasa’s leadership.

However, on Sunday, an APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, announced that the matter between the two groups had been resolved following a meeting attended by top party leaders in the state.

Denial, evasion

Mr Obasa denied the earlier claims and also asked the leaders of the group to come forward and prove the allegations.

He, however, did not state how much the lawmakers spend as monthly running cost.

“It must be known that the monthly running cost of the Lagos State House of Assembly covers the entire expenditure of the House comprising the 40 elected legislators and the administration of over 700 staff.

“It includes sundry items such as travels, training (both local and overseas) office running and maintenance, vehicles, entertainment, publicity, security, protocols, logistics and administrative costs among others.”

Mr Obasa urged the governor, who is not contesting for a second term, ”to use his remaining days to attend to urgent needs of Lagosians, especially by addressing the inner roads of the state as well as environmental issues”.

“We should be cognizant of the fact that the essence of democratic governance is that people remain the object of development,” he said.

“With the remaining parts of this tenure of ours, more can still be done to ease socio-economic problems, particularly on finishing all road projects and rehabilitation, provision of housing, making sure that our environment is clean and poverty alleviation programmes embarked upon, before the end of this administration.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.