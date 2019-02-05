Bandits kill Zamfara senator’s sister, kidnap in-law 

Related News

Suspected bandits have killed Ade Marafa, a sister of the senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, and abducted her husband in Zamfara State.

The senator confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon.

He said the assailants killed her sister “around 3 a.m” on Monday in Ruwan Bore. He said several other villages in the Gusau Local Government of Zamfara State also came under attack.

The police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Zamfara State has in recent years faced relentless attacks by bandits believed to be having a free reign of terror. The authorities are not doing enough to secure the people.

An online newspaper, The Cable, quoting an aide to Mr Marafa, reported that, at least, half of the Ruwan Bore village was razed.

However, Mr Marafa said only “our own house” was attacked in the village, while several others in the area were burnt down by the attackers.

The attack was said to have lasted for about three days until Monday morning.

The violence in Zamfara, like the escalating herders-farmers crisis in the Middle Belt and the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east, has worsened Nigeria’s insecurity woes.