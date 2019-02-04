How Adeboye prayed for me before helicopter accident – Osinbajo

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has narrated how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye prayed for him before his accident on Saturday.

The helicopter conveying Mr Osinbajo and his team to a campaign rally in Kogi crash-landed on Saturday. No one was hurt in the incident.

In a Thanksgiving message he gave during a service organised on his behalf by Mr Adeboye, the official said the church leader appeared to have seen a vision of a possible impending danger during the said prayer session.

In the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Osinbajo’s media assistant, Laolu Akande, the number two citizen described his survival as ”a manifestation of God’s word”.

His statement reads in part:

“On Friday, we went to (RCCG) camp; usually, I attend our Holy Ghost service. We came in very late from Akwa Ibom State. We arrived just in time for the grace at the end of the service. After that, our daddy in the Lord, (G.O) Pastor Adeboye, wanted to speak to me.

Adeboye leads thanksgiving Service for Osinbajo. [PHOTO CREDIT: Segun Komolafe]

”He asked me how things were going on, the campaign activities and all that, and I explained everything; what I was doing on the campaign trail and all of that, some of the challenges. He (Adeboye) then said I am going to pray for you. He said a prayer that turned out to be very interesting because usually, as you know, he doesn’t pray for long.

“He said “Lord God Almighty, I want you to protect this man. You know how very dear he is to my heart. I want you to protect him. I found it very funny that he repeated it several times and then he prayed for favour and other things.

“So, when the crash happened, immediately it dawned on me that the Lord God had led him to say that very special prayer. And the Lord God Almighty delivered us by His word that, ‘even when 10,000 fall by our side, no harm whatsoever, will come near us’.”

Mr Osinbajo thanked God for the gift of life and reeled out the names of those on the flight crew with him.

“They are Labour Minister, Stephen Ocheni; & Mr Femi Osinbajo, my elder brother; Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser and Ambassador Abdullahi Gwary, SSA Foreign Affairs/Protocol.

“Others are Mr Laolu Akande, my spokesman; Dr Biodun Adelowo, my physician; Mr Doyin Adetuberu, security officer; and Ayoola Oladunni, (ADC) and others.”