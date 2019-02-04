Lakanu, Nwobodo, five other police DIGs get portfolios

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday decorated seven deputy inspectors-general who were promoted last week.

Police spokesperson Frank Mba said the seven police chiefs were inducted into the police management team at a maiden meeting of the team held at the Force Headquarters Monday afternoon.

At the event, Usman Abubakar was assigned as the new head of the department of finance and administration. Abdulmajid Ali got the department of operations; while Frederick Lakanu was assigned to the department of logistics and supply. Mr Lakanu was the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of operations, and was the force secretary prior to his promotion last week.

Anthony Michael will now head the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID); while Yakubu Jubrin has become the new head of the department of training and development.

Mr Adamu assigned Aminchi Baraya the head of the department of research and planning for the police; while Godwin Nwobodo will head the department of information and communication technology.

“No organisation rises above the quality, competence and dedication of its management team as well as the depth of the goals set for the organisation,” Mr Adamu told the seven police chiefs at their inauguration, adding that they should justify the confidence reposed in them.

Musiliu Smith, a former police inspector-general and chairman of Police Service Commission; Abdulrahman Dambazau, the minister of interior; Ogbonnaya Onovo, former police inspector-general; and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu were amongst those at the event.

