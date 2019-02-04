Lakanu, Nwobodo, five other police DIGs get portfolios

DIG NWOBODO
DIG NWOBODO

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday decorated seven deputy inspectors-general who were promoted last week.

Police spokesperson Frank Mba said the seven police chiefs were inducted into the police management team at a maiden meeting of the team held at the Force Headquarters Monday afternoon.

At the event, Usman Abubakar was assigned as the new head of the department of finance and administration. Abdulmajid Ali got the department of operations; while Frederick Lakanu was assigned to the department of logistics and supply. Mr Lakanu was the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of operations, and was the force secretary prior to his promotion last week.

Anthony Michael will now head the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID); while Yakubu Jubrin has become the new head of the department of training and development.

Mr Adamu assigned Aminchi Baraya the head of the department of research and planning for the police; while Godwin Nwobodo will head the department of information and communication technology.

“No organisation rises above the quality, competence and dedication of its management team as well as the depth of the goals set for the organisation,” Mr Adamu told the seven police chiefs at their inauguration, adding that they should justify the confidence reposed in them.

Okowa Campaign AD

Musiliu Smith, a former police inspector-general and chairman of Police Service Commission; Abdulrahman Dambazau, the minister of interior; Ogbonnaya Onovo, former police inspector-general; and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu were amongst those at the event.

PICTURE STORY

DIG ALI
DIG NWOBODO
DIG NWOBODO
DIG YAKUBU
DIG TILLI
DIG OGBIZI

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.