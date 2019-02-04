Facebook announces Dubawa as fact-checking partner

Related News

Following the recent launch of its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme to help assess the accuracy of news and reduce the spread of misinformation, Facebook has partnered with Nigerian fact-checking website, Dubawa.

Dubawa is a national platform which provides factual information to its readers so they can make informed decisions, whether political, economic, security or mainstream decisions, based on the truth.

Since its existence, Dubawa has championed the cause of fact-checking and verification through its published reports on the website, trainings for newsrooms and as such, was accredited by the International Fact-checking Network (IFCN), a body whose members commit to promote excellence, non-partisanship and transparency in their work.

Facebook’s fact-checking programme, which also improves the quality of news people find on its platform, relies on feedback from the Facebook community, as one of many signals it uses to raise potentially false stories to fact-checkers for review.

Local articles will be fact-checked alongside the verification of photos and videos. If one of our fact-checking partners identifies a story as false, Facebook will show it lower in News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution.

Akua Gyekye, Facebook Public Policy Manager, Anglophone West Africa commented: “With this new partnership, we aim to build on the work we already started in Nigeria. Nigeria is important to us and we’re committed to taking our responsibility seriously in tackling the spread of false news. Dubawa is a platform that has distinguished itself in cross-checking news stories and presenting the facts to the public, leaving them to draw their own conclusions. This forms part of the work we are doing, and that is why we have decided to partner with them.”

When third-party fact-checkers write articles about a news story, Facebook will show these in Related Articles immediately below the story in News Feed.

Commenting on the partnership, Dubawa’s Editor, Ebele Oputa, added: “The danger of fake news, mis-information, dis-information, in whatever form, is ever more real and vivid in today’s world. In recent years, we’ve seen democracies all over the world, being threatened by the spread of false news which plays to the fears and prejudices of people.

“As a fact-checking organization in Nigeria, we try as much as we can to fight this via our articles, tweets and trainings, but we also understand the role that technology plays in getting the right information to the public. We hope that the partnership with Facebook will further improve on the work we have been doing.”