Joseph Waku, former senator, is dead

A former Nigerian senator, Joseph Waku, has died.
He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday evening, his wife, Rosemary Waku, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning.
Mr Waku was 72.
Mr Waku was a senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 1999 to 2003.
He became a prominent member of the Arewa Consultative Forum shortly after leaving the Senate.
He hailed from Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, and was a vocal voice against the incessant killings of Tiv and other ethnic nationalities across central Nigerian by suspected herdsmen.
His wife and children survived him.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Samuel Ogundipe is a general assignment reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. At various times, he has covered the Presidency, National Assembly and Defence.
Twitter: @SamuelOgundipe
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.