Joseph Waku, former senator, is dead

Related News

A former Nigerian senator, Joseph Waku, has died.

He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday evening, his wife, Rosemary Waku, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning.

Mr Waku was 72.

Mr Waku was a senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 1999 to 2003.

He became a prominent member of the Arewa Consultative Forum shortly after leaving the Senate.

He hailed from Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, and was a vocal voice against the incessant killings of Tiv and other ethnic nationalities across central Nigerian by suspected herdsmen.

His wife and children survived him.