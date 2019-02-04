Soyinka refuses to endorse my presidential ambition – Sowore

Related News

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has not endorsed his presidential ambition.

Mr Sowore disclosed this via his verified Instagram handle on Sunday.

Prior to this time, Mr Soyinka had earlier said he is not in support of the candidate of the rulling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammodu Buhari and the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the coming February 16 presidential election.

He described Mr Buhari and Mr Abubakar as part of those that have failed in their responsibilities as leaders of the country.

While many Nigerians are waiting for the experienced playwright to declare who he is supporting, Mr. Sowore said Mr Soyinka refused to support him.

“Prof. Wole Soyinka has expressed to me in private his decision to back a different candidate.

“We should therefore not be surprised should he choose to announce this.”

The Sahara Reporters publisher, however, said despite Mr Soyinka’s refusal to endorse him, he still respects him and urged his supporters to do same.

“While I might disagree with his decision, I have great respect for the Nobel Laureate and urge ‘TakeItBackers’ to accord him the utmost respect at all times.”

Mr Sowore is among the 73 presidential candidates running for the February 16 presidential election.

He has campaigned across Nigeria on a populist policy of free health care for all and zero tolerance to corruption including at the National Assembly.