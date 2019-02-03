Shake-up in Nigerian Army, 15 generals affected

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Saturday carried out yet another round of reshuffling, barely two months after a similar exercise saw 103 senior officers, including top generals in the Boko Haram war, redeployed.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman, a brigadier-general, did not immediately cite reasons for the latest redeployment of at least 15 generals and one colonel. He listed those affected to include Abubakar Tarfa, a major-general who was posted from the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peacekeeping Centre as commandant.

Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai also redeployed Muhammed Muhammed as the grand officer commanding of 1 Division Nigerian Army to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Signals Corps as the commander.

Also transferred was CT Olukoju, a major general. He was transferred from Signal Corps as commander and now appointed Director-General of the newly created Nigerian Army Simulation Centre (NASIMC) with headquarters in Abuja.

The exercise also affected U.S. Yakubu, who was posted to headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander. Cyril U Agulanna, a major-general, has been posted to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) as a senior research fellow; while Farouk Yahaya, a major-general, was transferred as the military secretary (Army) and posted to 1 Division Nigerian Army as the new grand officer commanding.

The new chief of army accounts and budget at the Nigerian Army headquarters is A.R. Bakare, a major-general.

A brigadier-general, D.O. Donibo, has been posted to Nigerian Army School of Infantry and appointed Director Army Training Support Centre (ATSC); G.T. Ochigbano, a brigadier-general, was newly appointed acting military secretary (Army).

The Army transferred O.C. Ajunwa, a brigadier-general, to Nigerian High Commission, Brasilia, Brazil, as the new defence adviser. The new commander of engineers at the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Special Forces Command is S.T. Shafaru. Another brigadier-general, B.Y. Baffa, has been posted from National Defence College to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff, while U.B. Abubakar, a brigadier-general, was appointed deputy military secretary.

The Army posted EE Emekah, a brigadier-general, has been posted from Army War College Nigeria to 707 Special Forces Brigade and appointed as commander.

Also transferred were EC Obi-Osang, a colonel, who was posted from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Special Forces Command and appointed Chief of Staff, and senior officers not named by Mr Usman in the announcement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening.