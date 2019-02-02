PDP reacts to Osinbajo’s helicopter crash

The helicopter of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo involved in a crash
The helicopter of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo involved in a crash (Photo Credit: TVC News)

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the crash of the helicopter carrying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Kabba, Kogi State, on Saturday.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it thanked God for the safety of the vice president and members of his entourage and the crew.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the helicopter carrying Mr Osinbajo crash-landed. There were no fatalities.

The vice president’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said Mr Osinbajo was in Kabba after the incident and continued with planned meetings.

But the PDP in its statement however called for a thorough investigation into what it described as the traumatic incident adding that the safety of Nigerians and its leaders must be guaranteed, especially at this critical time.

“The PDP urges all Nigerians irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political affiliation, to continue to pray for God’s continued intervention in our national life,” the statement said.

A host of top politicians across political divides took turns to congratulate the vice-president for escaping the crash unhurt.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki were among those who expressed concerns over the development.

