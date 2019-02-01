Nigerians in UK protest Onnoghen’s suspension

Related News

A group of Nigerians under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians Living in the UK (CNLUK) on Friday stormed the Nigerian High Commission in London to stage a peaceful protest.

The group was protesting the illegal suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the perceived harassment of opposition figures by the federal government.

Some of the protesters, who were holding Nigerian flags, also carried placards with inscriptions like “no voters’ intimidation by police”, “free and fair elections in Nigeria”.

The convener of the protest, Wilson Diriwari, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, said the aim of the protest was to kick against the suspension of Mr Onnoghen and to also call for free and fair elections.

“We the Concerned Nigerians Living in the U.K. are kicking against all forms of political impunity and social injustice in our motherland, Nigeria,” he said

According to CNLUK, Nigerians in Diaspora are kicking against unleashing of terror by the presidency on opponents from other parties.

“As Nigeria prepares for the 2019 elections, we have observed that the incumbent government of President Muhammadu Buhari is unleashing fear and terror on opponents from other parties and this is unacceptable.

“As this atrocity continues to play out, it is becoming very clear that the Buhari government is not prepared to shift position.

“The implications are terrifying and leave us worrying about our relatives back home that might get caught up in whatever ensues next.

“Buhari’s government said it would not accept any foreign “meddling” after the European Union, the United States and Britain raised concerns over last week’s suspension of Nigeria’s most senior judge just weeks before February 16 presidential election.

“This statement means that the Buhari’s government is not ready to listen to neither its citizens or the international community.

“We are concerned that such attitude is capable of breaking the nation, derailing the fragile democracy, put life and property at risk and potentially degenerating into a pronounced humanitarian crisis,” Mr Diriwari said.

The protesters also complained about the alleged harassment and arrest of vocal members of the Senate who oppose the government’s view on one policy or the other.

They also frowned at the clamp down on media houses, such as the Daily Trust Newspaper that was recently raided by heavily armed military personnel over a report it published.