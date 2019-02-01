Nigeria’s power generation increases in January – TCN

Related News

Nigeria recorded an increase of 1,811.3 megawatts (MW) in power generation in January 2019, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) transmitted 127,157.7 mw as against 125,346.4mw in December 2018.

The daily statistics of TCN operations obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that 127,157.7mw was generated between January 1 and 31.

This translates to an increase of 1,811.3 mw harvested from the ongoing Nigerian Independent Power Projects (NIPP) to the national grid as against 125,346.4mw generated between December 1 and 31, 2018.

The statistics indicated that power generation increased by 1,811.3 mw between December 2018 and January 2019.

Daily powe generated from January 1 to 31 2019

NAN reports that the daily power generated between January 1 and 15 stood at: 3,874.6mw, 3,806mw, 3,729.3mw, 3,733.4mw, 3,764.2mw, 4,077.8mw, 4,060.3mw, 4,165.5mw, 4,055.8mw and 4,029.8mw respectively.

Others are: 4,442.6mw, 4,004mw, 4,151.7mw, 4,465.2mw and 4,281.5mw.

It also showed that daily power generated from January 16 to 31 stood at: 4,290.2mw, 4,301.7mw, 4,352.9mw, 4,107.4mw, 3,683.6mw, 4,069.9mw, 4,006.2mw 4,372.2mw, 4,358.2mw and 4,033mw respectively.

Others are: 3,986.4mw, 4,140.2mw, 4,424.8mw, 4,240,4mw, 3,307mw, and 4,221.9mw.

The energy generated was transmitted to 11 distribution companies (Discos).

The TCN said the national peak demand forecast stood at 19,100.00mw, while the installed available capacity was 11,165.40mw.

The current transmission capacity and network operational capacity are 7,000 mw and 5,500.00mw respectively.

Other power generation key figures January 2019

NAN also reports that the peak generation ever attained in Nigeria is 5,222.3mw, while the maximum energy ever attained stands at 109,372.01mwh.

(NAN)