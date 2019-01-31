APM debunks Dapo Abiodun’s assassination claim, says his men tried to kill Micky Kazzim

Related News

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State has dismissed claims by Dapo Abiodun, governorship candidate of the APC in the state, that he escaped assassination in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The party said it was in fact Mr Abiodun and his men who attacked the campaign office of Micky Kazzim, the candidate of the APM for Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency.

The APM, in a statement signed by the Director General of the Adekunle Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Sarafa Tunji Ishola, said contrary to the claims by the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization, that he was attacked,” it was in fact the hoodlums among his supporters and some men in masks, who attacked the campaign office of Mr Kazzim in Oke Sokori area of Abeokuta, vandalising the office and the campaign vehicles at the premises.

The statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES was accompanied by photographs the APM said indicated the damage done to its assets by APC thugs.

The vandals, the statement said, also searched the campaign office in pursuit of Mr Kazzim and went berserk when he could not be found.

They then went on an orgy of violence destroying the campaign materials of the APM on their path, including vehicles, billboards, posters and campaign vehicles.

“In the process, many supporters of the APM who had gathered at different locations waiting for the campaign train of Hon. Kazzim were attacked and injured,” Mr Ishola said. “Many of them were taken to hospitals in the state capital.

“The APM identified a supporter of Dapo Abiodun, known as Efele from Ijebu Ode in the state as the one who led the vandals and the hooded men in the attack on the APM campaign office and vehicles.

“This false claim by Dapo Abiodun was a shameless attempt at diverting attention from the violence perpetrated by his men.

“Once again, this has clearly shown that Prince Dapo Abiodun cannot be trusted with any claims because his candidacy has been plagued by false claims on all fronts.”

PHOTOS

The Vandalized campaign bus The Vandalized campaign van The Vandalized campaign van The Vandalized campaign school bus The Vandalized campaign van an injured woman at the scene The Vandalized campaign van The Vandalized campaign school bus Vandalized campaign banneres The Vandalized campaign van

The party thanked the state police command for its prompt intervention that curtailed the violence by and called on the command to bring Efele and his gang of thugs to face the law.

A spokesperson for the Ogun State APC had earlier on Thursday claimed that an assassination attempt on Mr Abiodun was fooled by security agents.