I will concede if I lose free, fair elections – Atiku

Atiku arriving for The Candidates

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has said he would concede defeat if he loses the 2019 elections, provided the exercise is adjudged free and fair.

Mr Abubakar said he has conceded defeat when he lost before and does not see why this should be an outlier.

Mr Abubakar appeared on ‘TheCandidates’ a televised town hall hosted by journalist Kadaria Ahmed on NTA Wednesday night. Peter Obi, his running mate appeared with him.

Mr Abubakar is the main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential elections scheduled for February 16.

The opposition candidate’s response appeared starkly different from the one offered by Mr Buhari when he was asked the same question when he appeared on an earlier instalment of the programme earlier this month.

Ms Ahmed asked Mr Buhari whether he would concede, but rather than say categorically whether or not he would, the president gave a response that was widely deemed non-committal.

Okowa Campaign AD

Although he made reference to his previous presidential election losses, he insisted those happened because he was cheated, and not because citizens did not vote for him.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.