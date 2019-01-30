No bomb on Abuja-Lagos Air Peace flight – FAAN

Air Peace
Air Peace

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has described as a false the alarm the claim that a bomb was planted on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos on Wednesday.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, made the rebuttal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mrs Yakubu said the passenger, who allegedly raised the alarm, was said to have a history of mental illness.

She said the passenger had been handed over to the security agencies and medical experts for assessment.

“Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false,” she said.

“After due diligence test has been carried out on the aircraft, a fresh boarding call has been made and passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Okowa Campaign AD

“FAAN will like to reassure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure.

“They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was panic in the aircraft on Wednesday morning after a passenger raised an alarm that a bomb was planted in the aircraft. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.