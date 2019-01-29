Nigerian ‘police officers’ caught on video killing unarmed civilian

The s

The police have been accused of shooting an unarmed civilian dead.

An amateur video being circulated on Twitter and Facebook shows two armed police officers dragging an unarmed young man through the street, before firing at him at close range.

The man fell down on the floor and appeared to have died instantly.

A male voice, apparently from those who did the secret recording, could be heard saying in Pidgin English, “Dem finish-am (they have killed him)”.

“Jesus!” another voice, a female, is heard whispering, out of shock, apparently.

From the video, it appears the victim wanted to run away before the officers shot him dead.

Okowa Campaign AD

The nature of the victim’s crime and his identity, as well as that of the officers, is unknown for now.

About four other young men are seen in the video lying down on the floor, with the officers pointing rifles at them.

It is not clear when the incident happened. But from what people are tweeting about it, the incident may have happened either on Monday or Tuesday.

Nigerians have expressed outrage over the killing.

“So an unarmed man was shot dead in Benin city just because he was trying to resist arrest? Do Nigerian policemen receive training at all? Even in USA where protests against police brutality are common, police don’t shoot people dead for the fun of it,” a Twitter user, Deji Adelusi (@DejiAdelusi) said of the incident.

‏ “Justice better be served,” he added.

The police tweeted on Tuesday that the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, “has ordered full investigation into the incident.”

“The @PoliceNG is, therefore, appealing to anyone who might have any useful information relating to the incident to reach us through any confidential means.

“We are committed to ensure justice is done.”

Watch video below:

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.