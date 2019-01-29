Police confirm new DIGs as Joshak, Oshodi-Glover retire

Related News

The Police Service Commission on Tuesday announced the promotion of eight senior police officers to the rank of deputy inspectors-general.

The new DIGs are: Aminchi Samaila Baraya, North East; Usman Tilli Abubakar, North West; Abdulmajid Ali, North Central and Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, South West.

Godwin Nwobodo, South East; Anthony Ogbizi Michael, South South; and Yakubu Jibrin from North Central were also promoted as new DIGs.

Effective January 28, all the seven new DIGs will represent their respective zones as the most-senior assistant inspectors-general from their zones in the police management team.

Acting Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu retired seven DIGs from the management team because they were his seniors, paving the way for himself to work with his coursemates in directing the affairs of the police.

The PSC also promoted Usman Yakubu, the AIG Zone 10, Sokoto, as a DIG, but he would not be sitting on the management board because he would shortly proceed on terminal leave, the PSC said.

The announcement comes two days after PREMIUM TIMES first reported the retirement of seven DIGs by Mr Adamu, and one day after this newspaper also broke the news that six new DIGs had been named.

Of the six new DIGs reported, Ibrahim Lamorde did not make the final list released by the PSC.

It was not immediately learnt why Mr Lamorde, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was dropped. A spokesperson for the PSC did not immediately return requests for comments Tuesday night.

The retired DIGs are: Maigari Dikko, the DIG in charge of finance and administration; Habila Joshak, the DIG in charge of operations; Emmanuel Inyang, information and communications technology; Agboola Oshodi-Glover, logistics and supply; Mohammed Katsina, research and planning; Sani Mohammed, training and development; and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, federal criminal investigation and intelligence.