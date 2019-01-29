Atiku capable of uniting country – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a man capable of bringing Nigeria together in unity and in peace.

Mr Jonathan spoke on Tuesday at Ox-bow Lake Pavillion in Yenagoa, when Mr Abubakar’s campaign train hit the Bayelsa State.

The former president said Mr Abubakar, a former vice president, also loved the people of Bayelsa and urged them to vote for him.

He urged politicians to desist from using political office to punish people.

“Political office should not be used as instrument of punishment to the people.

“Atiku has love and understanding for the people of Bayelsa State and the Ijaws.

“Atiku will definitely bring the whole country together in unity and peace,” Jonathan said.

Mr Abubakar, at the rally, reiterated his promise to make youth and women empowerment his priority if he wins in the forthcoming election.

“Now is the time to secure the future of Nigerians.

“Youth and women empowerment is going to be top on my agenda, if elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State said at the rally that the people of the state were ready to vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP come February 16.

“Bayelsa is PDP and PDP is Bayelsa,” Mr Dickson said.

(NAN)

