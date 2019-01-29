Onnoghen: Lawyers in Kano, Yobe ignore boycott, Ebonyi obey

Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) [Photo Credit: The Guardian]

The directive given by the Nigerian Bar Association for lawyers to boycott the courts on January 29 and 30 was ignored in some states and honoured in others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how lawyers in Lagos State expressed divergent views on the matter on Tuesday.

In Abuja, lawyers appeared to have ignored the order completely.

Others told PREMIUM TIMES they were only in court to pick dates for future court sessions.

Also, different statements received by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday indicate that Kano and Yobe branches said they would not be part of the boycott.

In a statement by the Yobe State branch of the NBA, it regreted the circumstances leading to Mr Onnoghen’s suspension but added that lawyers had a duty to appear in court for the adjudication of matters.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, Damaturu branch regrets the situation that led to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen.

“As ministers in the temple of justice, we insist that this is a matter that is already before the court and should be left for the courts to decide. One of the cardinal roles of the bar is to protect the integrity and essence of the courts and their processes.

“Hence this branch of the NBA calls on all its members to shun any boycott of the courts and continue with their roles as prosecutors, judges and attorneys,” it said.

The Kano NBA also gives reasons for ignoring the boycott.

“We at the Kano Bar have decided that we will not ask any member of our branch to boycott the courts for two days starting from tomorrow. We should be responsible enough to do the best for our only country Nigeria, our families, clients and the system as a whole.,” the Kano branch said.

Different Stroke In Ebonyi

However, the Ebonyi State Chapter of the association said it was totally in support of the national body and will comply with the boycott.

“We are totally in support of the boycott. We are not happy with what has happened and we urge the federal government to rescind its decision.

“None of the courts sat today,” said Festus Nweke, the Ebonyi State NBA Chairman during an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday afternoon.

